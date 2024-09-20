B. Riley Comments on CTO Realty Growth, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:CTO)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 16th. B. Riley analyst J. Massocca anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CTO Realty Growth’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for CTO Realty Growth’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CTO. Raymond James raised their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded CTO Realty Growth to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

CTO Realty Growth Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTO opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.42. CTO Realty Growth has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.61 million, a PE ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.92.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.42). CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $28.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in CTO Realty Growth by 17.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in CTO Realty Growth by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CTO Realty Growth by 5.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CTO Realty Growth by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 299,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CTO Realty Growth

In other CTO Realty Growth news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 7,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $119,146.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 190,094 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,707.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 7,959 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.97 per share, with a total value of $119,146.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 190,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,707.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher W. Haga sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $58,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,016.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 20,783 shares of company stock worth $311,441. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 276.36%.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.