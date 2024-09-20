B. Riley Comments on RF Industries, Ltd.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for RF Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 17th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for RF Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on RF Industries in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

RF Industries Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ RFIL opened at $3.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.99. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average is $3.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RF Industries

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RF Industries stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.15% of RF Industries worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

