B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK) Shares Down 0.5%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.42 and last traded at $17.55. 9,748 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 30,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.64.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Stock Down 0.5 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average of $19.60.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.3438 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026
b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.
