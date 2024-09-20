B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK) Shares Down 0.5%

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2024

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYKGet Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.42 and last traded at $17.55. 9,748 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 30,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.64.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average of $19.60.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.3438 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYKFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026

(Get Free Report)

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.