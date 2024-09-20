B90 (LON:B90) Shares Down 2.4%

B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90 – Get Free Report) fell 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.15 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.15 ($0.05). 1,610,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 674,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.25 ($0.06).

B90 Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.03. The stock has a market cap of £18.24 million, a P/E ratio of -415.00 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.61.

Insider Activity at B90

In other B90 news, insider Ronny Breivik purchased 49,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £1,474.98 ($1,948.45). 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About B90

B90 Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of online sportsbook and casino products through Bet90.com and spinbookie.com in the British Virgin Islands and Malta. It also engages in generating marketing leads and marketing contracts for the activities of partners in sports betting and casinos games under Oddsen.nu and Tippen4you.com.

