Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,713 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,597,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,941 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,374,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth $2,152,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Banc of California by 86.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 506,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 234,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 55.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 185,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 66,183 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banc of California Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BANC opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.13. Banc of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $15.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.90.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $492.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.42 million. Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 21.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently -12.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BANC. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Banc of California from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Banc of California from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Banc of California in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banc of California presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,077,564. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

