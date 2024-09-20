Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Stock Position Lowered by Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,739,401 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,201,800 shares during the quarter. Banco Bradesco accounts for 8.4% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $162,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 69,268,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,441,000 after purchasing an additional 30,188,950 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,509,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,783,000 after buying an additional 7,478,762 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 34,330,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,418 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 8.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,441,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,229 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 3.3% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 21,680,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,005,000 after acquiring an additional 694,079 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $3.20 in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

BBD stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.98. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $3.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.60.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.0035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

