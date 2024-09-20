Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) and Banco Itau Chile Spon (NASDAQ:ITCLY) Head-To-Head Survey

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) and Banco Itau Chile Spon (NASDAQ:ITCLY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.2% of Banco Itau Chile Spon shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of Banco Macro shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

Dividends

Banco Macro pays an annual dividend of $21.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 28.8%. Banco Itau Chile Spon pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Banco Macro pays out 127.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Banco Itau Chile Spon pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Macro 12.58% 25.97% 7.73% Banco Itau Chile Spon 10.54% 10.65% 0.91%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Banco Macro and Banco Itau Chile Spon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Banco Macro and Banco Itau Chile Spon”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Macro -$508.32 billion -0.01 $2.23 billion $16.93 4.42 Banco Itau Chile Spon $3.99 billion 0.50 $423.68 million $0.66 4.70

Banco Macro has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Banco Itau Chile Spon. Banco Macro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Itau Chile Spon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Banco Macro and Banco Itau Chile Spon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Macro 0 2 0 0 2.00 Banco Itau Chile Spon 0 0 0 0 N/A

Banco Macro presently has a consensus target price of $70.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.48%. Given Banco Macro’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Banco Macro is more favorable than Banco Itau Chile Spon.

Summary

Banco Macro beats Banco Itau Chile Spon on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Macro

(Get Free Report)

Banco Macro S.A. provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines, and money transfers. The company also provides personal loans, document discounts, residential mortgages, overdrafts, pledged loans, and credit card loans to retail customers. In addition, it offers corporate banking products and services, including deposits, lending, check cashing advances and factoring, guaranteed loans, credit lines for financing foreign trade, and cash management services; and trust, payroll, and financial agency services, as well as corporate credit cards and other specialty products; and working capital facilities, credit for investment projects, and leasing and foreign trade transactions. Further, the company provides transaction services, such as cash management, collection services, payments to suppliers, payroll services, foreign exchange transactions, and foreign trade services; information services comprising Datanet and Interpymes services to corporate customers; and Internet and mobile banking services. Additionally, it offers short-term and medium-to-long-term corporate lending products. Banco Macro S.A. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Banco Itau Chile Spon

(Get Free Report)

Banco Ita? Chile provides banking services principally in Chile and Colombia. It provides wholesale and corporate banking; real estate and construction and retail, private, companies and personal banking services, as well as treasury and other financial services. Banco Ita? Chile, formerly known as Ita? Corpbanca, is based in Santiago, Chile.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.