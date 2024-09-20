Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 983,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,187 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $39,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 97,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.3% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 35,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 17.2% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 305,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 44,821 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $6,007,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $4,227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $40.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.82. The company has a market capitalization of $319.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.99%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Cfra restated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.22.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at $402,577.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at $402,577.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $530,145,635.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 998,961,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,085,191,337.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,780,724 shares of company stock worth $5,342,589,705. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

