Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.15

Shares of Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.15 and traded as low as $10.91. Bank of China shares last traded at $11.06, with a volume of 21,252 shares changing hands.

Bank of China Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $130.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.15.

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter.

About Bank of China

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other.

