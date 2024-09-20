Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,562,628 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 579,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.35% of Bank of Montreal worth $215,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,872,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $976,870,000 after buying an additional 5,729,145 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 38.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,069,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,318,457,000 after buying an additional 3,874,573 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,225,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,911,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187,998 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at $307,237,000. Finally, JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 36.9% in the second quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 5,239,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,532 shares in the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMO. TD Securities lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.75.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $88.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.84. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $73.98 and a 1 year high of $100.12.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.123 per share. This represents a $4.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 76.25%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

