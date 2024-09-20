Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 13,085 Shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,085 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Nano-X Imaging were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NNOX. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at $2,498,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 116,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 11,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP raised its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. 21.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Nano-X Imaging stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.37. The stock has a market cap of $365.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.01. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter. Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 567.41% and a negative return on equity of 30.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

