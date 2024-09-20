Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 476 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.1% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on KOF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.91.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Up 1.1 %

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $91.78 on Friday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $69.33 and a 12-month high of $104.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.42 and a 200 day moving average of $91.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.8325 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.20%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

