Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,223 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,670 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.69% of First Financial Northwest worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC raised its stake in First Financial Northwest by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 503,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 30,468 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 97,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 44,952 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Financial Northwest by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 21,447 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Northwest during the second quarter worth about $411,000. 55.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Northwest Stock Performance

First Financial Northwest stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $22.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.71 million, a PE ratio of 68.94 and a beta of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Financial Northwest ( NASDAQ:FFNW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $19.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FFNW shares. Piper Sandler cut First Financial Northwest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

