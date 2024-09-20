Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Xponential Fitness were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XPOF. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 346.2% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 172,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 133,677 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XPOF shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

In related news, President Sarah Luna sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $199,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 290,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,613.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 47.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XPOF opened at $13.44 on Friday. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The company has a market capitalization of $647.40 million, a PE ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average of $13.76.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.63 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

