Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,992 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.77% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVGI. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 20.5% during the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 20,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 70,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Up 5.8 %

CVGI stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $8.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Commercial Vehicle Group ( NASDAQ:CVGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.11). Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $229.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVGI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

