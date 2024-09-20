Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 1,187 Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Willis Lease Finance were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 14.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WLFC opened at $133.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $876.26 million, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.97. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $39.50 and a twelve month high of $134.31.

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $6.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $151.12 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 19.51%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Willis Lease Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.52%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

In other Willis Lease Finance news, insider Robert J. Keady sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $59,722.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,340.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Willis Lease Finance news, insider Robert J. Keady sold 534 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $59,722.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,340.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Keady sold 554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $61,272.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,522.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,556,534. Company insiders own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

