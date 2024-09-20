Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 1,382 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $226.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $144.40 and a 52 week high of $267.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.16.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

