Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 31,133 Shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 532,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,133 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Nextdoor were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Nextdoor by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Nextdoor by 50.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 11,424 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 294.3% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Nextdoor by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 305,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nextdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nextdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Nextdoor stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $2.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.41. The stock has a market cap of $950.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $63.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.80 million. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 22.69% and a negative net margin of 65.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.

