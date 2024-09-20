Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 77,417 Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) by 42.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 258,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,417 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Annexon were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANNX. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Annexon by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 8,703,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,402,000 after buying an additional 641,549 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Annexon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,780,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Annexon by 96.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,747,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,329 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in Annexon in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,647,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Annexon by 10,482.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,195 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANNX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Monday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Annexon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $31,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $53,504 and sold 12,888 shares valued at $75,122. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Annexon Price Performance

Shares of ANNX stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average of $5.57. Annexon, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.28.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Annexon, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Annexon Profile

(Free Report)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

See Also

