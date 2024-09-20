Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys Shares of 169,095 Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 169,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veren during the 2nd quarter valued at about $624,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Veren in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,096,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Veren during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veren in the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Veren in the second quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Veren Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:VRN opened at $6.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.94 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.14. Veren Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $9.28.

Veren Increases Dividend

Veren ( NYSE:VRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Veren had a positive return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $852.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Veren Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0834 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Veren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Veren’s dividend payout ratio is -412.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Veren from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Veren Profile

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

