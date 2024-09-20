Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,410 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.19% of HilleVax worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLVX. Catalys Pacific LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HilleVax during the 4th quarter worth about $21,009,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in HilleVax by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,846,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,635,000 after acquiring an additional 71,938 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in HilleVax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in HilleVax by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HilleVax during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Get HilleVax alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on HLVX. Leerink Partners lowered HilleVax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of HilleVax in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of HilleVax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Guggenheim lowered shares of HilleVax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded HilleVax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.20.

HilleVax Price Performance

HLVX opened at $1.81 on Friday. HilleVax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $20.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84. The company has a market cap of $90.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.81.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.10). Research analysts anticipate that HilleVax, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About HilleVax

(Free Report)

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.