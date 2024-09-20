Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.27 Million Position in Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Astria Therapeutics worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATXS. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $62,115,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,004,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,608 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 23.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,535,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,693,000 after purchasing an additional 480,184 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,119,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,466,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after buying an additional 466,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ATXS stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96. Astria Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $678.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Astria Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATXS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). On average, analysts forecast that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATXS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI raised Astria Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Astria Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.20.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

See Also

