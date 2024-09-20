Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,835 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cantaloupe were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth $89,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Cantaloupe by 3.4% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cantaloupe by 143.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 82,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 48,356 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Cantaloupe by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 99,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 60,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cantaloupe by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTLP shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Cantaloupe from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Cantaloupe Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:CTLP opened at $6.44 on Friday. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $7.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.61.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Cantaloupe had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $72.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Cantaloupe news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 136,658 shares in the company, valued at $860,945.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cantaloupe

(Free Report)

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.