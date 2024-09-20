Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) by 68.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,738 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.64% of Byrna Technologies worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after acquiring an additional 14,755 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Byrna Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 553,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BYRN stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.86. The company has a market capitalization of $343.29 million, a P/E ratio of -107.64 and a beta of 1.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Byrna Technologies ( NASDAQ:BYRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 million. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. Analysts forecast that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BYRN shares. Roth Capital raised Byrna Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Byrna Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Insider Transactions at Byrna Technologies

In other news, insider Lisa Wager sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 229,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Byrna Technologies news, Chairman Herbert Hughes sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $98,020.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 122,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,102.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Wager sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,442 shares of company stock valued at $679,152 in the last ninety days. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

