Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,992 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.50% of Northeast Community Bancorp worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 72,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 1,162.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 103,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 95,396 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 54,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC increased its position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 17.9% during the first quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 33,703 shares during the last quarter. 53.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NECB stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.26. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $23.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.58.

Northeast Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NECB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.25. Northeast Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $40.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.69 million. On average, research analysts predict that Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

