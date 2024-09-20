Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.27% of SIGA Technologies worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGA. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 27.0% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SIGA Technologies in the first quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIGA stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $12.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.27. The company has a market cap of $608.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.91.

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 51.40% and a net margin of 48.55%. The company had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

