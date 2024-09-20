Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,521 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Bowman Consulting Group were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 16,761 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 28.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 662,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,056,000 after buying an additional 144,978 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,010,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BWMN. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.50 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Bowman Consulting Group from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Baird R W upgraded Bowman Consulting Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

Insider Activity at Bowman Consulting Group

In related news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $133,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 927,252 shares in the company, valued at $32,991,626.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bowman Consulting Group news, President Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $156,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 375,739 shares in the company, valued at $11,756,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Bowman sold 3,750 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $133,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 927,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,991,626.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,200 shares of company stock worth $733,056 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of BWMN stock opened at $25.03 on Friday. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.02 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $442.21 million, a PE ratio of -37.34 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.08.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.10). Bowman Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $104.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.01 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Bowman Consulting Group Profile

(Free Report)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Featured Articles

