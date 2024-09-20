Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 25,681 Shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 704,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,681 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.79% of Entravision Communications worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Entravision Communications by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 367,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 27,792 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Entravision Communications by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Entravision Communications by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,226,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 266,642 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 68.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 436,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 176,500 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th.

Shares of EVC opened at $2.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Entravision Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $4.41.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Entravision Communications had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is currently -26.67%.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

