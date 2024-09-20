Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 28,104 Shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 151,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,104 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Lifetime Brands were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 264,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 30,845 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 203,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 20.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 31,153 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lifetime Brands in the first quarter worth $235,000. 40.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCUT opened at $6.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.35. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.88 million, a P/E ratio of -25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.93.

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $141.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is -62.96%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Lifetime Brands from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

