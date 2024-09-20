Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 49,922 Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,922 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Verve Therapeutics were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 908.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 2,258.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 16,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERV stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $20.12. The stock has a market cap of $455.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.18.

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.09. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 933.08% and a negative return on equity of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 219.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VERV. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

