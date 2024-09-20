Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 5,309 Shares of Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Distribution Solutions Group were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,134,000. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the 1st quarter valued at $701,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Distribution Solutions Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 895,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,256,000 after purchasing an additional 16,094 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the first quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 586,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,814,000 after buying an additional 8,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.
Distribution Solutions Group Stock Up 3.5 %
DSGR stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $38.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day moving average is $33.38.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently weighed in on DSGR shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Distribution Solutions Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a report on Monday, August 5th.
Distribution Solutions Group Profile
Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.
