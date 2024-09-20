Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 555,382 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) by 3,278.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 572,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 555,382 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,944,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 71.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,826,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688,796 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,568,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 9,129,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,467,000 after buying an additional 238,544 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $446,000. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ESPR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $2.90 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

Shares of ESPR stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.23. The company has a market cap of $331.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.00. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $3.40.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

