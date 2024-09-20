Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,644 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RBBN. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Ribbon Communications by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 245,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 56,829 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 79.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 43,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 19,346 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Ribbon Communications Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of Ribbon Communications stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $542.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ribbon Communications ( NASDAQ:RBBN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $192.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.05 million. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

View Our Latest Report on RBBN

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.