Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 26,206 Shares of OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,206 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.34% of OmniAb worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in OmniAb during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OmniAb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in OmniAb during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OmniAb in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in OmniAb by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OmniAb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a report on Friday, August 16th.

OmniAb Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of OABI opened at $4.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $556.32 million, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of -0.13. OmniAb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $6.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.57.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 million. OmniAb had a negative return on equity of 20.21% and a negative net margin of 287.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that OmniAb, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

About OmniAb

(Free Report)

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OmniAb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OmniAb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.