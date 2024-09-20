Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes $1.31 Million Position in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 132,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.29% of Ouster at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OUST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,328,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,491,000 after purchasing an additional 164,360 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ouster by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,857,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,244,000 after buying an additional 569,121 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at $1,698,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ouster by 783.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 87,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ouster by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Ouster alerts:

Ouster Price Performance

Ouster stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.40. Ouster, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $279.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 122.32% and a negative return on equity of 68.48%. The firm had revenue of $26.99 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ouster, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OUST shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Ouster from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ouster presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

View Our Latest Report on OUST

Ouster Profile

(Free Report)

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.