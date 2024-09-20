Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Hits New 1-Year High at $71.28

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $71.28 and last traded at $71.18, with a volume of 122639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BK. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.59.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.83 and a 200 day moving average of $60.53.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at $11,150,652.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bank of New York Mellon

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,501,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,877,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293,751 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,793,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,030,254,000 after purchasing an additional 144,162 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,416,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,891,000 after purchasing an additional 421,161 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,192,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,640,000 after purchasing an additional 179,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,058,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,597,000 after purchasing an additional 97,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

