Barclays Downgrades WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has $44.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $50.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.90.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $38.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.36. WillScot Mobile Mini has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $52.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $604.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.97 per share, for a total transaction of $194,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 149,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,833,263.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 6,578.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Get Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.