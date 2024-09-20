Barclays Upgrades Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) to Hold

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Givaudan Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GVDNY opened at $105.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75. Givaudan has a one year low of $61.39 and a one year high of $108.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.05.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

