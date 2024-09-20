Barclays Upgrades Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) to Equal Weight

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $23.00. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VSCO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

VSCO stock opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.76. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $8,986,000. Natixis boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,100,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 275,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,529,000 after acquiring an additional 91,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

