Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,272 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 8,667 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 6.3% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 25,119 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.4% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 36,519 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 21,445 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 3.5% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 28,543 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.55. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $21.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.59.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Argus raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.