BCR Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

BCR Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 918.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,760 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 0.2% of BCR Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $117.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.93, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $140.76.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.34%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total value of $12,085,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,188,862 shares in the company, valued at $627,073,972.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $13,024,311.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,939,350 shares in the company, valued at $512,509,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total value of $12,085,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,188,862 shares in the company, valued at $627,073,972.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,621,133 shares of company stock valued at $435,749,957 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NVIDIA from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.