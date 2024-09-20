Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, September 24th (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on Tuesday, September 24th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Thursday, September 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, September 23rd.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ BBGI opened at $0.52 on Friday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $60.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Beasley Broadcast Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

Featured Articles

