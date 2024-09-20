Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 11,434 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $19,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCLT. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 87,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 844,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,692,000 after acquiring an additional 339,978 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCLT opened at $81.66 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.47 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.21 and its 200 day moving average is $77.33.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3255 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

