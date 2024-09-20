Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 393,577 Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 186.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 605,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,577 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.93% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $17,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 911,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,348,000 after acquiring an additional 24,383 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,553,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLJP opened at $30.28 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

