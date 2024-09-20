Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $18.53 Million Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $18,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 76,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 68,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 17,413 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth $424,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 39,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

FTCS stock opened at $90.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.11 and a fifty-two week high of $91.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.87 and a 200-day moving average of $85.23.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2843 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

