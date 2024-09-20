Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 2,022 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $19,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 327.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 544,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,023,000 after purchasing an additional 417,401 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,552,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 565,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,434,000 after purchasing an additional 277,945 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 250.4% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 291,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,636,000 after purchasing an additional 208,322 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 188.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,819,000 after buying an additional 184,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $175.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.57 and a 1 year high of $178.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.55 and a 200-day moving average of $167.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $559.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.37 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 17.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, September 6th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.55.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

