Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 2,249 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $21,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,211,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,710,000 after buying an additional 11,209 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 951,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,081,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 919,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,276,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15,570.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 903,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,947,000 after buying an additional 897,954 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,450,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $167.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.37. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $167.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

