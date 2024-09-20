Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 421 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $15,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,833,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546,855 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in International Business Machines by 6.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,796,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,431,000 after acquiring an additional 304,390 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in International Business Machines by 151.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,165 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in International Business Machines by 4.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,788,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,445,000 after acquiring an additional 81,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 8.8% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,578,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,029,000 after acquiring an additional 127,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.
International Business Machines Stock Performance
International Business Machines stock opened at $213.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.83 and a 200-day moving average of $184.21. The firm has a market cap of $196.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $218.84.
International Business Machines Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.60.
International Business Machines Profile
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.
