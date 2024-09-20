Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 14,201 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,201 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $25,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.61.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $74.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $77.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.48 and a 200 day moving average of $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

