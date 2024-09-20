Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 19,360 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 168,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,360 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF were worth $16,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTXL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 353,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,846,000 after acquiring an additional 130,183 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,527,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 76,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after buying an additional 22,377 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 170.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,938,000 after buying an additional 15,662 shares during the period.

FTXL stock opened at $91.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.40. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.62 and a fifty-two week high of $107.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.1248 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

